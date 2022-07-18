Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $371,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

