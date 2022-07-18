Magna International (TSE:MG) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to C$79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an overweight rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.55.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.83. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$68.39 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.20 billion. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.6700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

