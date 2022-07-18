Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.28% of Main Street Capital worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

