MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.98. 240,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,565. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

