MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,144. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

