MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 333,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

