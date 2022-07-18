MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $4.25 on Monday, reaching $234.58. 4,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,056. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

