MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.07. 85,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

