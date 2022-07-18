MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.28. 5,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

