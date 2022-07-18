MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,091. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

