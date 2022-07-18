MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,836 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.58. 51,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

