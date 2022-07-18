MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,119 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,417,069 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

