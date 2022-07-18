Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,094.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.66 or 0.05675068 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Mango Markets Profile
Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mango Markets Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.