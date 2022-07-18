Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,200 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 1,149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.8 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

MAPGF stock remained flat at $1.16 on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

