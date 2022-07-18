Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 355,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 727,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

