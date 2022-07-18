Markel Corp Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.10% of Equifax worth $29,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,310,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

