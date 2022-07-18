Markel Corp Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,165 shares of company stock worth $6,179,021. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.