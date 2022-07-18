Markel Corp Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.83 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

