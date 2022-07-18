Markel Corp Takes $1.86 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Shopify by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

