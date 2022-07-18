Markel Corp Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gartner by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after purchasing an additional 145,573 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $240.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

