Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Up 78.6% in June

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,510,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 19,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

MQ traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

