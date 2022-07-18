Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Update

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $979,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $766,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 67.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

