Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.