Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 3.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.69 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

