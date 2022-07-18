Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 5,025 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

