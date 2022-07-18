Masari (MSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119,472.23

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $119,472.23 and $10.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

