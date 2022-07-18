Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 1,339.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,368 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

