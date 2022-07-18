MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock traded up 1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 20.75. The company had a trading volume of 519,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,809,389. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of 18.11 and a 200-day moving average of 24.09.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.