MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 352,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

