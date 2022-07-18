MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rite Aid Price Performance

RAD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 19,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $402.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

