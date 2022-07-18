MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,080 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.09. 12,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

