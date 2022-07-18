MBL Wealth LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,099. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

