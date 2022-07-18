MBL Wealth LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $201.63. 11,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,616. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.