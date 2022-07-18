MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT SLI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

