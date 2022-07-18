MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.67. 19,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,414. The company has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average of $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

