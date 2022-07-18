MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $943,000 Investment in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DIVB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.88. 30,293 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

