MBL Wealth LLC Takes $6.75 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.6% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $3,900,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

UJAN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.