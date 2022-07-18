McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

