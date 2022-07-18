McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.68. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,934. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.