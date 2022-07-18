Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 4,773 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

