Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 374,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

