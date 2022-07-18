Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Up 3.8 %

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.