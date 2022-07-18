Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BX stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
