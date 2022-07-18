Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,271,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,700 ($55.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo Trading Up 1.4 %

About Diageo

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $174.73 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.69.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.