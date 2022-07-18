Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $35.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.