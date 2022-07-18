Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 4,781 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,840,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 373,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

