Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 4,754 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $529.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.