Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 850 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in WNS by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 193,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in WNS by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

WNS Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.