Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 10,370 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.39% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,911,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 387,818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 453.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 424,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 347,486 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,827,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,105,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $48.07. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.