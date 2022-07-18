Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. 23,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,703. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

