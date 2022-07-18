Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.79 on Monday, hitting $609.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $621.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

